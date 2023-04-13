A new update has been released for Battlefield 2042 Update 1.32 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Battlefield 2042 Update 1.32 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
All-Chat functionality is now available. You can once again congratulate the other team for dancing on top of your downed body.
All-Chat will be turned off by default when this update goes live. If you wish to partake in friendly chatter with the opposing team then you’ll need to turn this feature on via Options > Display > HUD General > Chat Section.
Resolved an issue for console players that were unable to assign an input to Chat Visibility.
You will now be able to assign an input via Options > Controller > Edit Controller Mapping > Menu
General Improvements
Resolved an issue that resulted in the CAV-Brawler “Earthshaker” Vehicle Skin from interacting with world objects.
Resolved an issue that prevented some players from selecting equipment from the second and third Weapon Station / Pods within the Vehicles Collection Screen.
Resolved an issue that resulted in some players losing access to Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel.
The Damage Dealt Statistic at the End-of-Round Screen was shown for players more often than intended, this has now been adjusted to its intended frequency.