Batman: Arkham Trilogy will launch for Switch on October 13, publisher Warner Bros. Games announced. It includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight with all previously released downloadable content from all three titles. Each title was ported by Turn Me Up Games.

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Developed by Rocksteady Studios and released in 2009, Batman: Arkham Asylum is where it all started. The game set the stage for DC’s “Arkhamverse” that fans know and love today, and introduced players to a unique, dark, and atmospheric adventure that takes players to the depths of the infamous Arkham Asylum. Featuring an original story, players move in the shadows as Batman to instill fear amongst enemies and confront The Joker and Gotham City’s most notorious villains, including Harley Quinn, Bane, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, and Scarecrow, who have taken over the asylum.

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham City is Rocksteady Studios’ 2011 follow-up that builds upon the intense, atmospheric foundation of Batman: Arkham Asylum. The game sends players soaring through the expansive Arkham City—the maximum security “home” for all of Gotham City’s thugs, gangsters, and insane criminal masterminds. Featuring an incredible Rogues Gallery of Gotham City’s most dangerous criminals including Catwoman, The Joker, The Riddler, Two-Face, Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and many others, the game allows players to experience what it feels like to be The Dark Knight and deliver justice to those confined within Arkham City.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight raises the stakes for The Dark Knight in Rocksteady Studios’ 2015 finale to the multi-award winning trio of Batman: Arkham games. In this epic conclusion to the Arkhamverse story arc, the fate of Gotham City hangs in the balance as Scarecrow is joined by the Arkham Knight, making his villainous debut in DC’s Batman Universe, as well as a roster of notorious DC Super-Villains including Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Two-Face, Firefly, and the Riddler. Joining The World’s Greatest Detective are his closest allies, Commissioner Gordon, Oracle, Alfred, Lucius Fox, Catwoman, Robin, and Nightwing. The game culminates in the ultimate showdown in Gotham City and introduces players to the complete Batman experience with the Batmobile that is fully drivable throughout the open game world and capable of transformation from high-speed Pursuit Mode to military grade Battle Mode.