Bandai Namco Delays Synduality Release

Bandai Namco has announced that Synduality, the highly anticipated game for PS5 and Xbox Series X, has been postponed to an unspecified date. Originally scheduled to be released this year, fans will now have to wait a little longer to get their hands on this exciting title. To make up for the delay, the company has released a new gameplay teaser to keep players engaged and excited.

A Look at Synduality

Synduality was first unveiled in September 2022, generating significant buzz among gamers (as we reported). The game promises to deliver an immersive and thrilling experience, combining stunning graphics, engaging gameplay mechanics, and an intriguing storyline. With its delay, fans are eagerly awaiting further details and updates on the new release date.