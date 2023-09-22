Bandai Namco announces The Dark Pictures anthology: Little Hope also for Schakel

Overview

When a university bus is rerouted through the town of Little Hope due to bad weather, a traffic accident occurs. Fortunately, no one is injured, but that will soon change. As the students explore the supposedly abandoned city, their path is cut off by a mysterious, impenetrable fog. Searching for a way to escape, the group experiences visions from the past that chase them from the shadows.

Through these mysterious visions, they witness the city’s brutal past and the gruesome events of the Salem Witch Trials. The players must now figure out why these apparitions appear and try to escape Little Hope.

Release Date

The Switch port of The Dark Pictures anthology: Little Hope will be released on October 5.