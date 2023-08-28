Next DLC Character Revealed for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
Next DLC Character Revealed for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
Bandai Namco has the next DLC character for them in Leone Abbacchio JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R scheduled for September 1. This was already teased last week.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R was released on September 2, 2022 for all current systems.
