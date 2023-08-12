Summary

Baldur’s Gate on PS5 will be as good as on PC

Since last Friday, the Larian studio has been releasing numerous fixes for Baldur’s Gate III so that the player’s experience is truly ideal. It is currently only released on PC, but many are wondering if all the patches will carry over to the final version on PS5. According to Michael Douse, publishing director of Larian Studios, the answer is positive. Additionally, the title recently received a new patch to re-enable cross-save, allowing players to transfer their Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam save to their PS5 after creating a Larian Studios account. Despite being released on September 6, the game is already a success on the console and is the most pre-ordered game on the platform in several countries. It could even claim the title of the best RPG of the year as shown in the video above.

Uncharted 2 could see the light of day

Sony continues its effort to adapt video games into cinema, and Uncharted was just the beginning. The company recently launched PlayStation Production, a branch of Sony Pictures Entertainment dedicated to adapting PlayStation franchises. In addition to Uncharted and Gran Turismo, there is also The Last of Us by HBO. The first Uncharted movie was a commercial success, earning over $400 million with a budget of $120 million. However, critics had a mixed response, giving it a 45% rating on Metacritic. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Charles Roven expressed his efforts in making a sequel for Uncharted.

Take Two takes stock and registers losses

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30. The company continues to face significant losses, partly due to slowed revenue growth since the Zynga acquisition. Despite rising net sales and bookings, net losses almost doubled to $206 million from $104 million compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Notably, recurring consumer spending showed remarkable growth at Take-Two. However, it remains uncertain whether this is due to more players spending money on games or if the number of players has remained consistent. The video above provides further insights.