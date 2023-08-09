Baldur’s Gate III, a Legendary RPG

After almost 25 years, the Baldur’s Gate saga has made a triumphant return with Baldur’s Gate III. The initial reviews are overwhelmingly positive, solidifying its position as the king of RPGs. This game redefines the genre with its extensive gameplay and intricate quests.

While Baldur’s Gate III holds the spotlight, we must not overlook the significance of JRPGs (Japanese Role-Playing Games). This sentiment is echoed by Hideki Kamiya, the renowned creator of Bayonetta and Devil May Cry, in a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle.

The Embrace of the Term JRPG

According to Kamiya, Japanese developers should embrace and take pride in the classification of “JRPG”. Although some consider it derogatory, as explained by Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy XVI, Kamiya sees it differently.

In Kamiya’s perspective, the term JRPG signifies the cultural differences between Japanese and Western game development. He uses the Bayonetta series and the God of War franchise as examples, illustrating the stark contrast between a beat ’em up game from Japan and a Western counterpart.

Therefore, Kamiya believes that a JRPG is a game that can only be truly created with the sensibilities of a Japanese developer.