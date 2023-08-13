The game where you are the hero

This is the exciting news of this summer 2023: Baldur’s Gate III is a hugely popular and critically acclaimed RPG that is likely to surprise the gaming world at this year’s Game Awards. Developed by Larian, this game offers an unprecedented number of possibilities for players in the genre.

One of the first choices you have to make is creating your character. You can either create a fully customizable hero or heroine from scratch or choose to embody an origin character who usually serves as your sidekick.

If you choose a customizable character, you then have to select a class from a total of 12, with 46 subclasses to choose from. However, out of all these classes, only the sorcerer has the ability to learn a specific spell from a scroll, granting them immense power. But be cautious of the temptation to learn too many spells too quickly during gameplay.

The magician who knew too much

There is a certain individual named Yourigath who encountered a problem due to his excessive knowledge of magic. Obsessed with magic, Yourigath decided to learn as many spells as possible by using scrolls. Another method is to gain levels and choose spells from a limited selection based on your spellcasting abilities. However, the issue is that this player knew too much and ended up getting stuck in the leveling menu with no option to learn more spells.

Larian has been contacted by players regarding this issue and is expected to provide a fix soon. As for Yourigath, he managed to resolve the problem by installing a mod that allowed him to cast spell rituals, tricking the game into thinking he hadn’t learned certain spells yet. A word of advice for those starting Baldur’s Gate III: save regularly and be cautious about the scrolls you pick up.