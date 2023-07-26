Currently, Baldur’s Gate III is generating a lot of buzz due to the abundance of information available about the game. Fans of the franchise and internet users alike are eagerly awaiting the release, especially since the PC release date has been moved up from its original end-of-August schedule. Among the numerous revelations, one intriguing detail is the ability to have intimate interactions with a bear. Additionally, the developers announced that there will be approximately 17,000 different endings, making the game even more captivating. Recently, Larian Studios shared another surprising feature: players will be able to customize their characters’ private parts. This customization option was introduced to promote inclusivity and maintain consistency across different races.

Control zombies in Baldur’s Gate 3

If the abundance of Baldur’s Gate III information wasn’t enough to excite fans, there’s more to come. The official Twitter account for the game recently unveiled a never-before-seen video highlighting the abilities of the druid class.

Become a Druid of the Circle of Spores and put the “fun” in “fungi” Manipulate spores to harm your enemies and then raise them as a fungal zombie! #OnlyInBaldursGate Baldur’s Gate 3 releases August 3rd on PC. https://t.co/DTgPBxCh0M pic.twitter.com/B75q1E0fT2 — Baldur’s Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 (@baldursgate3) July 19, 2023

Become a Spore Circle Druid and put the “fun” in “fungi” �� Manipulate spores to harm your enemies, then raise them as a fungal zombie! #OnlyInBaldursGate

In simpler terms, if you choose to play as a druid, you will have the ability to manipulate spores to eliminate your adversaries and even revive them as undead creatures. This exciting revelation continues to fuel the enthusiasm of fans, further heightening their anticipation for the game’s release. The long-awaited day is just over a week away, as Baldur’s Gate III is set to be unleashed on August 3.