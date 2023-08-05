Baldur’s Gate III: A Thunderous Launch for Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate III, developed by Larian Studios and known for their Divinity: Original Sin series, has captured the hearts of players who are fans of BioWare titles as well as avid role-players familiar with the different versions of Dungeons and Dragons. When Larian Studios announced their involvement in the development of Baldur’s Gate III, fans were overwhelmingly ecstatic.

However, the journey to the “final” version of the game was a long one, spanning three years of early access. Based on the popular D&D 5.1 rules, Baldur’s Gate III offers a hardcore western role-playing experience where every decision and dice roll can have a significant impact. With a wide array of classes, subclasses, specializations, bonuses, weapons, armors, and spells available, players can embark on a unique adventure that differs from their peers.

Every aspect of the game holds importance, even a chance encounter and conversation with an non-playable character while wandering off the beaten path. These elements contribute to the captivating nature of the game for those who fully embrace the immersive experience. During its early access phase, Baldur’s Gate III has already sold more than 2.5 million copies, attracting over 500,000 players on Steam alone who appreciate the meticulous attention to detail provided by the developers.

A Story That Highlights the Depth of the Game

A fascinating story is circulating amongst players which speaks volumes about the depth of Baldur’s Gate III. A player had their belongings stolen by mischievous Tieflings but couldn’t catch them. However, the player remembered their choice of playing as a druid and transformed into a cat to follow the children. This curious pursuit led them to discover a massive cave filled with the stolen possessions.

When the children spotted the player, they decided to play a trick by transforming into a gigantic spider. The reaction of one of the non-playable characters exclaiming “oh no not yet!” indicated that spiders frequented the cave. Undoubtedly, there were likely alternative ways to reach the cave or retrieve the stolen belongings. Nevertheless, this story showcases the thoughtfulness of Larian Studios in anticipating the desires of players. Feedback from other players further emphasizes their satisfaction with these in-game possibilities.

Countless players have shared their experiences of thoroughly exploring early access and continually discovering new aspects of the game. It is evident that Larian Studios took pleasure in ensuring an enjoyable experience for players. Although the game is currently available on PC, the PS5 version is expected to launch on September 6th.