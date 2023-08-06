Size Issues with Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’re looking to dive into Baldur’s Gate 3, which was released yesterday on PC, there’s one hurdle you’ll need to overcome: its massive size of 122GB! As reported on August 3, 2023, numerous internet users encountered significant problems while downloading the game. A player took to Twitter (now “X”) to complain about a download process that had been running for “twelve hours” despite Valve’s platform stating it had only been two. According to our sources, some users experienced complete download failures, with messages indicating “no internet connection” or “inaccessible content”. Certain individuals found restarting Steam or using a wired Wi-Fi connection improved the results.

A Remarkable Launch

Undoubtedly, it is the overwhelming popularity of the game developed by Larian Studios that has caused these issues. The publishing director of the team shared a post revealing that the number of reports on Steam soared starting from 4 p.m. when the PC version was launched globally. Baldur’s Gate 3 was highly anticipated and has clearly surpassed the expectations of the Belgian developers. On its launch day, the RPG recorded an impressive peak of 472,000 simultaneous players on Steam, making it the second-largest launch of the year on the platform, only behind Hogwarts Legacy (which had nearly 880,000 players at the same time), and ahead of Sons of the Forest.

Despite the challenges caused by its immense popularity, Baldur’s Gate 3 is well on its way to being recognized as one of the best RPGs of its time. “Larian is very faithful to the rules of Dungeons and Dragons; it’s pure role-playing…you can really do everything, it’s really magic,” affirms Anagund, editor-in-chief of JV. Early opinions on Metacritic range from 90 to 100. We will be conducting our own review next week, and it looks very promising.