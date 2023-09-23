





Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 Overview

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 Overview

Magic Mirror and Mac Support Introduced in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3

Larian Studios has released Patch 3 for the PC and PS5 versions of Baldur’s Gate 3. This update brings various improvements to the popular D&D-themed role-playing video game.

One of the notable additions is the Magic Mirror, a game feature that allows players to modify the appearance, voices, and pronouns of their characters at any time. Additionally, the patch includes support for Mac systems, enabling more players to enjoy the game.

Changes and Fixes in Patch 3

Although the Magic Mirror allows customization of characters, it does have some limitations. Players can’t change the race, subrace, or build of their characters. Origin characters and mercenaries also can’t be altered, and cosmetic changes resulting from in-game decisions are permanent. Notably, Act Three’s Lower City area has received significant enhancements, with more improvements promised by Larian Studios.

Other notable changes in Patch 3 include the adjustment of DualSense lights to better match elemental damage types, making armor coloring more vibrant and visible. Several bug fixes have been implemented as well. For example, an issue causing Darkheart/Shadowheart to have blonde hair when wearing a hat has been resolved. Additionally, tattoos that previously became invisible when the camera moved away now remain visible. Furthermore, certain spells and abilities that were not functioning as expected have been corrected.

Exciting Easter Eggs and Unexplored Content

Revelations from the voice actors involved in Baldur’s Gate 3 provide some exciting surprises for players. A voice actor for Astarion mentioned that there are two hours of content in the game that have yet to be discovered by players. Moreover, in a special Easter egg, Karlach breaks the fourth wall, adding an extra layer of enjoyment for avid players.



