





Article

The fine folks at Digital Foundry The fine folks at Digital Foundry have become an important voice in the industry, and quite rightly, as the testing done by the group is in-depth, detailed and well-executed.

Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 So it’s exciting to hear for everyone playing Baludr’s Gate 3 on PS5 and everyone who may have been holding off that playing Larian Studio’s groundbreaking RPG on the console, at least from a visual standpoint, gives you “effectively” the maxed out visual settings experience on PC.

Digital Foundry’s findings That’s how Digital Foundry’s Oliver Mackenzie described it in the group’s latest video, which you can see below.

Performance on PS5 While the visual settings may be cranked up on PS5 on either the quality or performance mode, the performance does take a hit for it, but mostly in the area that’s a problem for PC players as well.

Performance in late-game third act That’s the late-game third act, where frame rates can dip below 30FPS, whether you’re playing on performance mode or quality mode. The rest of the game, however, is able to hold a strong 60FPS on the performance mode, and 30FPS on the quality mode.

Split-screen mode performance The same can also be said, thankfully for the split-screen mode. For either visual mode, you’ll see strong performance, except for the late-game third act areas, where once again performance takes a huge hit, even going as low as 20FPS at times.

Future patches Hopefully the issues plaguing the game’s third act will be fixed in a coming patch.

Source Source – [Digital Foundry]



