Baldur’s Gate 3 Now Officially Optimized for Steam Deck

Larian Studios has recently announced that the highly anticipated game, Baldur’s Gate 3, is now a verified game on Steam Deck. This means that the title has been properly optimized for Valve’s handheld gaming device, ensuring smooth performance and eliminating any technical issues.

For those unfamiliar with the “Verified” award, it is granted by an American company and serves as a confirmation that the game functions well on the Steam Deck. This means players won’t encounter performance problems, error messages, or command issues while playing the game.

It’s worth mentioning that the Early Access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 was initially deemed “Playable,” but Larian Studios went a step further and optimized the code even more for the final version, making it even more enjoyable on the Steam Deck.

Moreover, it should come as no surprise that split-screen co-op is disabled automatically on Valve’s handheld due to its relatively small screen size.

This exciting news is sure to please the numerous fans currently engrossed in Baldur’s Gate 3. The game has already reached staggering heights, with 712,000 simultaneous players on Steam, surpassing popular titles like CS: GO.

Lastly, for those eagerly awaiting the game’s release on other platforms, Baldur’s Gate 3 is already available on PC, with the arrival on PS5 scheduled for September 6. Xbox Series X|S users will have to wait until 2024 to experience the game on their consoles.

Source:

Baldur’s Gate 3 Official Announcement on Twitter