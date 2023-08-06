





Baldur’s Gate 3: An Exciting Video Game Coming Soon

Baldur’s Gate 3: An Exciting Video Game Coming Soon

Exciting news for video game enthusiasts! Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available for PC and Xbox Series X on August 2. The developers have put in tremendous effort to ensure that every aspect of the game is top-notch, not just the gameplay itself. Their attention to detail is evident right from the beginning, starting with the End User License Agreements (EULAs).

Unveiling a Funny Easter Egg in the License Agreement

While many users choose to skip reading the terms and conditions, this time there is an interesting surprise for those who do decide to go through them. In the fifth section of the license agreement, the developers have included a clever Easter egg. They humorously refer to the length and complexity of the terms of use as the “many provisions of the legal jargon above”. They even suggest that players take an easier path by avoiding any agreements with supernatural beings of fey, infernal, or other creepy origins.

Impressive Sales for Baldur’s Gate 3

Aside from the amusing Easter egg, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been receiving rave reviews and achieving tremendous success. Just within a few days of its early access release on Steam, the game sold a staggering 2.5 million copies. It’s truly a testament to Larian Studio’s remarkable creation.



