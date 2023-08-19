Baldur’s Gate 3 Companions Display Excessive Desire, Says Lead Writer

Lead writer Adam Smith of Baldur’s Gate 3 has acknowledged the criticism that the game’s companions exhibit an overly enthusiastic longing for romance.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Smith admitted that the fans’ feedback aligns with the observation made by GamesRadar. Some characters in Larian Studios’ latest release seem to be excessively focused on pursuing a romantic relationship with the player-controlled character.

Excessive Romance and Troublesome Characters

To illustrate this point, Smith highlighted Jaheira, a character who proved to be challenging due to her significant inclination towards romance in Dungeons & Dragons:

“A lot of the emotional aspects of the characters are tied to their dialogue within the party. Jaheira, being a character who typically does not engage in romantic relationships, doesn’t explicitly exhibit this behavior. However, I understand that, overall, our characters may come across as too infatuated,”

Characters That Are “Too Horny”

As previously mentioned, some fans have voiced that the companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 are excessively focused on intimacy, as described by Smith. This has led to certain users perceiving the characters as incredibly eager to engage in sexual encounters with the protagonist, even early in the game’s storyline.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’d like to delve deeper into the game, we encourage you to read our review, where we awarded the impressive score of 10/10.