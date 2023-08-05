Baldur’s Gate 3 Surpasses 2.5 Million Copies Sold on PC

In a recent interview, the CEO of Larian Studios, Sven Vincke, revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3 has already sold an impressive 2.5 million copies on PC via Steam Early Access. This milestone was shared with great excitement by Vincke himself.

Financial Success and Development Challenges

The significant sales of Baldur’s Gate 3 have ensured the game’s financial viability despite the challenges faced during its development. Vincke noted that the project had encountered setbacks such as pandemic-related studio closures and the disruption caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which led to the closure of their St. Petersburg office.

Additionally, Larian Studios had to navigate their release date to avoid any conflict with the launch of Bethesda’s Starfield. As a result, the team decided to release Baldur’s Gate 3 earlier than planned. After three years of early access and six years of full development, PC players can now enjoy the final version of the game.

Impressive Player Engagement

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been met with incredible popularity as indicated by the game’s impressive concurrent player count. Currently, there are over 470,000 players enjoying the game on Steam. It’s worth mentioning that the inclusion of multiclassing at the easy level was made possible through a mod.

Upcoming Launch on PS5

Mark your calendars, as Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to launch on September 6th for PS5, coinciding with the release of Starfield on Xbox Series X|S and PC.