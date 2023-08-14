Baldur’s Gate 3: A strong contender for Game of the Year

The year has been filled with numerous notable video game releases. From the highly anticipated remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4, to titles like Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there’s plenty to keep gamers occupied for hours on end. And we’re not even finished yet.

One of the most anticipated titles in recent years, Starfield, will be released in three weeks. But before that, another game has already garnered a lot of attention. Baldur’s Gate III has received a Metacritic rating of 97/100 and is proving to be an exceptional game as more reviews surface.

After years in early access and selling 2.6 million copies, Baldur’s Gate 3 was officially launched on PC on August 3rd. It quickly gained traction on Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, and the Steam figures showed that Larian Studios’ RPG set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe was a hit.

Just a week ago, Baldur’s Gate 3 became the second most played game on Steam, with a peak of 814,666 players on Sunday, August 6th. It has since remained popular and still holds the second spot on the platform’s most played games list. However, it was unexpected that this peak of 814,666 players would be surpassed.

The number of simultaneous players is still climbing!

Last night, around 9 p.m., Baldur’s Gate 3 came even closer to reaching 900,000 concurrent players. According to SteamDB, there were 875,343 players exploring the game in the evening, and there are currently around 430,000 players trying to escape (or not) from their illithid larva. This achievement brings great joy to all the hardworking employees at Larian Studios, who have spent six years bringing this adventure to life. To celebrate the first week, the studio has released a collection of stats that highlight the game’s success and player experience.

As of August 11th, players had already spent a total of 1,125 years playing Baldur’s Gate 3, and 368 players have already reached the end credits. In over 90% of cases, players preferred to create their own character, and among those who opted for an original character, Gayle was the most popular choice.

On a more lighthearted note, it’s fascinating to see that 815,000 NPCs have been brought to life in the game, while 1.4 million corpses have had something to say. Additionally, players have been able to interact with animals, and the dog named Gratouille has already received 750,000 pets. We eagerly await the announcement of the number of PC game sales, as well as the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 on September 6th.