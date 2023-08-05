Introduction

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, has had a remarkable start with nearly 472,136 people simultaneously playing on PC. It is the second best launch of the year, following Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy and its 879,308 players. Sons of the Forest, released in February, had 414,257 users. The RPG also gained popularity on Twitch with 450,000 viewers. While there were some technical issues, such as slowed downloads, no major outages were reported.

Director’s Gratitude

The director of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, expressed his immense gratitude and heartfelt emotions towards the overwhelming support: “Thank you all for all the love and support. It brought tears to our eyes and it’s incredibly motivating for all of us. We can’t thank you enough.” However, Baldur’s Gate 3 is not yet complete. It is expected to be released on PS5 on September 6, with an Xbox Series version also in the works. The publishing director mentioned that they hope to provide an update by the end of the year.

What does Baldur’s Gate 3 offer?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an immersive role-playing game that incorporates elements from Dungeons and Dragons. Players have the freedom to choose their own path, deciding whether to fight or engage in dialogue. Each player’s adventure is unique, shaped by their choices and relationships. The game begins with the protagonist aboard a ship infested with a parasite, and their objective is to eliminate it before turning into a mind flayer. After this initial stage, players must navigate the game world and utilize the statistics and skills of their companions to achieve their goals.