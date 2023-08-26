Baldur’s Gate 3: An Excellent Game with Some Flaws

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a highly acclaimed game, scoring a 19/20 on JV. However, in our opinion, it does not deserve a higher rating for a few reasons. Firstly, the game requires a powerful PC to play, which may not be accessible to everyone. It’s worth noting that this will change with the release of the PS5 version on September 6, 2023. Additionally, the game is not suitable for everyone; it requires some knowledge of Dungeon and Dragon or familiarity with Larian universes. The mechanics of Baldur’s Gate 3 are complex and will take hours of learning. To learn more about its accessibility, we recommend watching the debate on this topic.

While there are some camera problems, they are minor compared to what Baldur’s Gate 3 offers. The game promises a unique adventure for each player, where choices shape the storyline. Players can decide to annihilate an entire village or spare NPCs. Various strategies, whether reliant on strength, intelligence, cunning, or persuasion, are possible. Each dice roll can alter the fate of characters and adventures.

What Does a 20/20 Score Mean?

Achieving a 20/20 score does not indicate perfection. In fact, on JV, it is incredibly rare, with only three games achieving this feat: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Breath of the Wild, and God of War (2018). These games have few faults because they revolutionized a franchise or genre. For example, Nintendo’s software redefined the open world genre and served as a standout launch title for the Nintendo Switch. God of War, on the other hand, redefined video game storytelling with its impressive single-shot sequence and successful franchise reboot. Baldur’s Gate 3, while excellent, does not bring revolutionary elements. Instead, it builds upon the foundation set by Divinity: Original Sin II and refines it. To better comprehend this decision, watch the video in the header.