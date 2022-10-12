Here at Top Buzz Trends brings the latest Game Updates and News for Gaming fans and Gaming Lovers. We get all the Patch Notes and details of Scheduled Maintenance of the Server for all our readers.

Developer Note – This free update for the month of October includes a lot of new surprises, including the ‘Halloween in Fort Hope’ Seasonal Event, Seasonal Caravans, and exclusive Halloween Cleaner and Weapon Skins! Matchmaking for No Hope difficulty has been enabled, and a Horde Indicator was added to the HUD to give you important information about the Hordes of Ridden you’re fighting your way through. Six new cards and four Legendary Items have also been introduced to assist you in your slaying. In addition to the new content for this month, many bugs were fixed and balance changes made to existing Cards, Weapons, and Cultists.

Our October 2022 Update goes live on Tuesday, October 11th at 10am – Pacific Time.

Follow along with our Trello board (http://bit.ly/B4BTrello) to track upcoming new features, balance changes, and major bug fixes. Note that our Trello Board, and this list of fixes, are not exhaustive.

