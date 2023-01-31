Another week, another Avatar: The Way of Water box office record. The Avatar sequel’s global gross surpassed $2.116 billion over the weekend. As a result, it has surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens to take the position of the fourth-highest-grossing movie of all time. Titanic, Avengers: Endgame and the original Avatar are the only films listed in front of The Way of Water. And sure, James Cameron directed three of the four.

The Way of Water debuted on the sixth weekend and kept the top spot at the North American box office. With a new $620.5 million total, it had $15.7 million. Additionally, it rose to become the 11th-highest-earning domestic movie.

With $149.2 million, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish came in second with $8.46 million. Third place went to Sony’s A Man Called Otto with $6.75 million and a new $46 million total. With $6.37 million, the horror film M3GAN came in just behind it in fourth place. The revised figure for M3GAN is $82.2 million, making it one of the month’s biggest surprises. Pathaan earned $5.95 million in its first weekend of restricted distribution.

Missing, from Sony, finished in sixth place with $5.675 million and $17.5 million. The plane, the action movie starring Gerard Butler, brought in $3.8 million for a record $25.3 million total. Rise of the Antichrist finished in eighth place with an opening weekend gross of $2.97 million. NEON’s Infinity Pool debuted in the ninth position with $2.72 million. The Chinese science fiction movie Wandering Earth II debuted in tenth place and had a restricted opening of $1.355 million.