Death’s Door (PS5, PS4) Experience a somber yet darkly comedic tale, utilizing melee weapons, arrows, and magic to overcome a fantastic array of beasts and demigods in this isometric action adventure. Gain an edge by customizing your character stats and mastering the abilities and upgrades you obtain as you explore a land full of twisted inhabitants and countless secrets, bringing hope to the weird and wonderful characters you’ll meet along the way.

Dreams (PS4) Dreams is an extraordinary, ever-expanding game universe from the award-winning Media Molecule, creators of LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway, where you can discover community-made games from around the world… and learn to make your own. The latest evolution of the studio’s Play, Create, Share maxim, Dreams gives you the opportunity to unleash your creativity. Bring your ideas to life with innovative, easy-to-use tools, then share them with a global community. Whether you want to create games, music, paintings, animation, sculpture, movies or anything in-between, Dreams is an extraordinary digital playground where anything is possible. And that’s not all! As part of Dreams coming to PlayStation Plus, Media Molecule’s latest game, Tren will be available to play in Dreams. Tren is a nostalgic adventure that puts you in the driving seat of a remarkable toy train, and tells a personal tale about growing up—and the transformative power of play.