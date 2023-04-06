A new update has been released for Atomic Heart Update 1.09. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Atomic Heart Update 1.09 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
MAIN
- HUD, subtitle size settings
- Fixed an issue with unlocking achievements (note the additional nuances in the recommendations section)
- Fixed an issue with auto-detection of voice-over language
VISUALS AND AUDIO
- Improved display of shadows
- Fixed an issue with cartoons being absent in save rooms
- Removed binding of funiculars to FPS in the Vavilov Complex tunnels
- Updated shaders
- In certain places, the white image on TVs has been changed to static
- Fixed an issue with art subtitles—translation will now be displayed
- Updated first-person animations and fixed issues with the character’s body showing when playing with high FOV
QUESTS
- Fixed the freeze during the Morning Express quest
- Icarus in the VDNH now rises all the way when loading a save where it was stuck
- Fixed an issue with saving the puzzle with rays
- Fixed an issue with subtitle display (freezing)
GAMEPLAY / OPEN WORLD
- Added ability to loot corpses lying in the water
- Improved climbing in “corners”
- Added the ability to launch funiculars at the entrance to the Vavilov Complex tunnels after going through them
- Fixed an issue with getting stuck in collisions in some places
- Fixed several issues with the Mass Telekinesis ability
- Optimization and fixes for corpses of mobs
- Fixed an issue with health regeneration when loading a save
STABILITY
- Improved optimization (LTO and others)
PC ONLY
- Fixed DLC content visualization on the character in the main menu
- We cannot guarantee or support the game if any third-party software has modified the Atomic Heart game client. If this happens, you should uninstall this software and install the game again.
- If you encounter issues on Steam, first check the integrity of the game files as described here. This may solve the issues: https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB
- Updating the driver to the latest version may improve performance (NVIDIA only)
- There may be some delay in unlocking achievements entirely on savegames before or during the Day 1 patch, there may there may be some issues, which can be solved as follows
Source: Atomic Heart