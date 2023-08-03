Article
Introduction
Annihilation Instinct: The First Story DLC for Atom Heart
Focus Entertainment points out that the first story DLC for Atom Heart is available. It’s called “Annihilation Instinct” and adds a new area, new weapons, enemies, and a gauntlet.
Atomic Heart Release
Atomic Heart was released on February 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Conclusion
Check all Game News here: Top Buzz Trends
Article
Introduction
Annihilation Instinct: The First Story DLC for Atom Heart
Focus Entertainment points out that the first story DLC for Atom Heart is available. It’s called “Annihilation Instinct” and adds a new area, new weapons, enemies, and a gauntlet.
Atomic Heart Release
Atomic Heart was released on February 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Conclusion
Check all Game News here: Top Buzz Trends
Article
Introduction
Annihilation Instinct: The First Story DLC for Atom Heart
Focus Entertainment points out that the first story DLC for Atom Heart is available. It’s called “Annihilation Instinct” and adds a new area, new weapons, enemies, and a gauntlet.
Atomic Heart Release
Atomic Heart was released on February 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Conclusion
Check all Game News here: Top Buzz Trends
Article
Introduction
Annihilation Instinct: The First Story DLC for Atom Heart
Focus Entertainment points out that the first story DLC for Atom Heart is available. It’s called “Annihilation Instinct” and adds a new area, new weapons, enemies, and a gauntlet.
Atomic Heart Release
Atomic Heart was released on February 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Conclusion
Check all Game News here: Top Buzz Trends
Article
Introduction
Annihilation Instinct: The First Story DLC for Atom Heart
Focus Entertainment points out that the first story DLC for Atom Heart is available. It’s called “Annihilation Instinct” and adds a new area, new weapons, enemies, and a gauntlet.
Atomic Heart Release
Atomic Heart was released on February 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Conclusion
Check all Game News here: Top Buzz Trends
Article
Introduction
Annihilation Instinct: The First Story DLC for Atom Heart
Focus Entertainment points out that the first story DLC for Atom Heart is available. It’s called “Annihilation Instinct” and adds a new area, new weapons, enemies, and a gauntlet.
Atomic Heart Release
Atomic Heart was released on February 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Conclusion
Check all Game News here: Top Buzz Trends
Article
Introduction
Annihilation Instinct: The First Story DLC for Atom Heart
Focus Entertainment points out that the first story DLC for Atom Heart is available. It’s called “Annihilation Instinct” and adds a new area, new weapons, enemies, and a gauntlet.
Atomic Heart Release
Atomic Heart was released on February 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Conclusion
Check all Game News here: Top Buzz Trends
Article
Introduction
Annihilation Instinct: The First Story DLC for Atom Heart
Focus Entertainment points out that the first story DLC for Atom Heart is available. It’s called “Annihilation Instinct” and adds a new area, new weapons, enemies, and a gauntlet.
Atomic Heart Release
Atomic Heart was released on February 21 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Conclusion
Check all Game News here: Top Buzz Trends