Can ‘Atlas Fallen’ Hold Up Against Final Fantasy 16?

Yesterday, Deck13 studio, alongside publisher Focus Entertainment, released their highly anticipated game, Atlas Fallen. Deck13, known for their previous success with The Surge 2, aimed to deliver a high-quality action-RPG and improve upon their past work. While Atlas Fallen had the potential to compete with Final Fantasy 16, it falls short in comparison.

Gameplay: A Mix of Inspiration and Disappointment

In terms of gameplay, Atlas Fallen attempts to compensate for its lower budget by drawing inspiration from various sources, adding a touch of originality. The game features oversized settings that create a sense of vulnerability, challenging fights, and formidable monsters. However, there are also warmer environments and unique gameplay concepts that deviate from the typical dodge-and-parry mechanics. Although the combat system somewhat mitigates the overall disappointment, Atlas Fallen fails to fully realize its potential.

The Combat System: Promising Ideas, Lackluster Execution

One aspect of the combat system is the use of essence stones and the Fervor gauge. Players can customize their gauntlet by placing active and passive essence stones that activate as the Fervor gauge fills. Adding more stones, collecting them, and planning presets provides an opportunity to change fighting styles on the fly. However, instead of simply increasing power, the game introduces a twist called Devastation, where accumulating more Fervor increases the level of Devastation but also makes the player more vulnerable. While this idea is intriguing, the combat system as a whole falls short of being exhilarating.

Limited Weapon Selection and Impractical Armor System

Additionally, there are other features in the game such as the idol system, a variety of weapons, and a basic armor system. However, players may feel disappointed by the limited weapon selection, lack of equipment builds, and inflexibility with armor pieces. Moreover, combat can sometimes be imprecise and challenging due to a lack of clarity, especially when managing bosses. The character may appear agile but lacks liveliness in their attacks, resulting in a sense of inertia. These issues, combined with scattered and tiresome fights in vast environments, add to the overall disappointment.

Story and Narrative: Exotic Universe, Lackluster Engagement

Looking beyond gameplay, the universe of Atlas Fallen seems exotic, but the story struggles to captivate players. The main plot, while showcasing interesting subtexts like slave revolts and religious criticism, fails to immerse players fully or evoke an epic atmosphere. The side quests and additional missions, while providing some enjoyment, do little to enhance the narrative. The lack of world-building and character development in these quests and activities contributes to a sense of indigestion.

Superficial Appendix Content and Disruptive Tasks

Furthermore, the game’s appendix content feels superficial and does little to improve the overall experience. The main plot objectives are not revolutionary, and the game includes repetitive back-and-forth tasks and map scanning, which disrupts the narrative flow. Additionally, there are readability issues with the in-game map.

Conclusion: Potential Buried Under the Weight of Shortcomings

In conclusion, Atlas Fallen, although possessing potential, falls short of expectations when compared to Final Fantasy 16. The game’s combat system, while introducing interesting ideas, lacks depth and excitement. The storyline and additional content fail to fully engage players, leaving them with a sense of disappointment. Ultimately, it feels like Atlas Fallen had the opportunity to shine but ended up buried under the weight of its own shortcomings.