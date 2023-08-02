Atlas Fallen: Lord of the Sands Trailer

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Deck13 Interactive have released a new trailer for fantasy action RPG Atlas Fallen dubbed “Lord of the Sands.”

Listen to the dark visions of an old man and fly over the sand world of Atlas like a fool! Atlas Fallen is a new epic fantasy action-RPG where you battle legendary creatures in superpowered combat, just released in-depth footage showcasing its high-octane action and exploration through breathtaking environments. Wearing the Gauntlet, a magical artifact that grants you extraordinary abilities, glide the sands and use your shapeshifting weapons and aerial movement to adapt your playstyle to each Wraith. The world’s 151 Essence Stones will grant you different attacks and effects for you to customize the build that suits you and matches the strengths and weaknesses of your opponent. Keep improving and experimenting with synergies and combos to strive in Atlas Fallen’s stylish combat experience with an intoxicating game feel.

Atlas Fallen is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam on August 10.

Watch the trailer below.