Exciting News: Atelier Resleriana Launching Soon!

Get ready for an immersive gaming experience as Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator is set to release on September 23 in Japan. This highly anticipated game will be available for iOS via App Store and Android via Google Play. Fans can look forward to the PC (Steam) version which will be released at a later date.

Publishers Koei Tecmo and Akatsuki Games, in collaboration with developer Gust, have officially announced the launch date for this epic adventure. With stunning visuals and captivating gameplay, Atelier Resleriana promises to provide players with an unforgettable journey into the world of forgotten alchemy.

In case you haven't been following the exciting updates, Atelier Resleriana has been receiving a lot of attention.