Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator – What You Need to Know

Publishers Koei Tecmo and Akatsuki Games, along with developer Gust, have released the second official trailer and latest information for Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator. This game is the 25th mainline entry in the Atelier series. Here’s what you need to know:

Game Cycle

The game follows the classic Atelier series structure of “gathering,” “synthesis,” and “battle.” You can progress through the story without expending stamina, allowing you to continuously make progress. The home screen will change as the story progresses.

Dynamic Battles with Animated Characters

Battles in Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator use a timeline system. To win battles, you must determine how to acquire “Effects Panels” that possess various effects while reading the order of actions. Bringing in synthesized items can give you an advantage in battle. Each character has three skills that can be used strategically. By acquiring “Burst Panels,” you can unleash powerful “Burst Skills” for flashy and exhilarating attacks.

Train Your Favorite Characters

Characters can be trained in various ways, including using “Upgrade Materials,” “Items,” and “Memoria.” The Grow Board allows you to unlock panels to develop your characters as you see fit. Memoria are illustration cards featuring famous scenes from the Atelier series, as well as “What If?” scenes. These cards can be equipped to strengthen your characters. Training Quests allow you to use stamina to acquire EXP and upgrade materials necessary for character development.

Gathering

There are two ways to gather materials: in dungeons and through Score Battles. In dungeons, use the “Gather in Dungeon” or “Buy in Shop” options to gather materials for synthesis. In Score Battles, the higher your score, the greater the reward. Aim for a high score by avoiding damage or dealing a large amount of damage with a single attack.

Deep “Synthesis” with Simple Controls

The synthesis system in Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator is easy to play but still offers depth. Using mana, multiple alchemists join forces to perform synthesis using acquired materials. Once you acquire a recipe, select the characters and materials. Consider the character’s “Gift Color” and characteristics to create specialty items. Characters will get to work during the synthesis scene. The required mana for synthesis recovers over time, allowing you to enjoy easy but deep synthesis through trial and error. There are over 100 recipes to acquire, so aim to complete them all.

New Characters and Atelier Series Legacy Characters

In addition to the previously announced protagonist Resna Sternenlicht, a second protagonist named Valeria will also appear in the game. Other new characters include Heidi, Flock Cerha, and Lanze Dach. The game will also feature characters from previous Atelier series games as visitors from another world called “strangers.” Look forward to new stories involving familiar faces such as Monika, Ayesha, Ryza, and more.

Pre-Registration Campaign and Tokyo Game Show 2023

There is currently a pre-registration campaign for Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator. Achieving certain milestones in pre-registrations will unlock rewards for players. The game will also be exhibited at Tokyo Game Show 2023, where attendees can enjoy a photo spot and alchemy pot from the Atelier series. Official cosplayers dressed as characters from the game will make appearances. Booth visitors will receive an “Original Shopper” bag as a gift, and those who show a specific image will receive a Puni key chain.

Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator is set to release in 2023 for PC via Steam, iOS via App Store, and Android via Google Play in Japan.

You can watch the second official trailer and gameplay footage on the game’s official channels.