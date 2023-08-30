Introduction

Overview

Atari introduces us Qmp 2 for all current systems and Atari VCS. The accompanying press release contains all information about the reinterpretation of pong described project:

Game Details

qomp2 builds on the foundations of the 2021 indie game qomp and introduces new gameplay mechanics and a story of identity and self-acceptance. qomp was the work of a four-person ad hoc development team led by experimental game designer Stuffed Wombat, and was praised for its simplicity, brevity, parsimonious aesthetics, and clever game design. For qomp2, Atari teamed up with one of the company’s most popular game studios, St. Louis-based Graphite Lab, which also produces Atari’s well-known titles Kombinera, Mr. Run and Jump and the upcoming Rollercoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe.

Statement from Atari Chairman and CEO

“It’s been over 50 years and Pong’s simple gameplay still captivates gamers and game developers,” said Wade Rosen, Atari Chairman and CEO. ‘I’m glad we’re here qomp2 to continue qomp’s creative and thoughtful storytelling.”

New Features

qomp2 stays true to its indie roots, but adds new types of puzzles and enemies, as well as an innovative new game mechanic: a second button! In addition to the original button that changes direction 45 degrees, the extra button propels you forward. Armed with just these two simple moves, players will put their problem-solving skills to the test as they navigate environmental puzzles and avoid traps to reach the next level.