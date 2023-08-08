Atari Announces Quantum: Charged Release Date and Gameplay Details
Introduction
Atari announces that Quantum: Charged will be released on August 17 for all current consoles. We also get to see a new release date trailer and the press release contains additional information:
Gameplay Details
In Quantum: Charged, players must defeat waves of enemies by surrounding groups of enemies with their ship. Because there are no guns, lasers, or missiles, Quantum: Charged demands players try to avoid damage and improve their ship’s maneuverability to pass the increasingly difficult levels. Fast-paced gameplay and fast problem-solving come together, complemented by the energetic original soundtrack by award-winning composer Megan McDuffie.
Key Features
Functions:
- Old is new: updated moves and power-ups to dodge deadly laser attacks from quarks and neutron hunters.
- Mode Madness: Two game modes – Challenge Mode and Arcade Mode where players battle through 25 unique levels or survive as long as possible against increasingly dangerous opponents.
- Power-ups: Players can increase their chances with randomly appearing perks, such as unlimited dodges, freezing enemies, and extra health.
- Co-op and Leaderboards: Team up with a friend to strategically take down enemies and compete in global leaderboards in Arcade and Challenge modes.
Conclusion
