ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Console Now Available with AMD Ryzen Z1 Processor

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced that the ROG Ally handheld console now offers the option of an AMD Ryzen Z1 processor. This gives gaming enthusiasts more choices when it comes to selecting the entry-level model in the ROG Ally lineup.

A Great Gaming Experience

It’s important to note that this particular model still provides a fantastic gaming experience. It features the same design, display, storage, and cooling system as the Extreme version. Additionally, the ROG Ally is equipped with a new AMD processor.

Premium Gaming Performance

The AMD Ryzen Z1 processor is based on the Zen 4 architecture. It boasts 6 cores and 12 threads, along with an RDNA 3 GPU. This combination delivers exceptional gaming performance by fully supporting AMD scaling technologies like FSR and RSR.

Similar Components to the Extreme Model

With the exception of the processor, the Z1 model shares all the same components as the Z1 Extreme model. It includes a heat dissipation system with two Zero Gravity fans, ultra-thin heatsink fins, and high friction heat pipes. These ensure excellent cooling performance, even with a significant increase in temperature.

Impressive Specifications

The ROG Ally is equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5 6400 MHz memory and 512 GB of PCIe Gen 4 memory. It also features a microSD UHS-II memory card slot for expanding its capacity. In addition, it supports Wi-Fi 6E for seamless connectivity. The touchscreen functionality of the FHD (1080p) panel with a 120 Hz frequency and FreeSync Premium support allows for easy navigation of the Windows desktop, even in well-lit environments with a brightness of 500 nits.

Availability and Price

The ASUS ROG Ally with AMD Ryzen Z1 processor is now available for purchase on the official ASUS online store. It is priced at 699 euros.

Continued Promise of Improvement

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that Phil Spencer recently made a commitment to enhancing the Xbox experience on the console.