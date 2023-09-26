Publisher HYBE IM and developer FLINT are thrilled to announce the first global beta test for the highly anticipated 2D action RPG, ASTRA: Knights of Veda. This exciting event will take place from October 8 at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET to October 23 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET, offering players a chance to experience the game before its official release. The beta test will be available for both PC users, via Steam or client download, and Android devices.

Register Now for the Global Beta Test

If you are eager to become one of the first players to explore the world of ASTRA: Knights of Veda, registration for the global beta test is now open. Visit the official website and sign up before October 8 at 7:59 a.m. PT / 10:59 a.m. ET to secure your spot in this exclusive opportunity.

About ASTRA: Knights of Veda

Once a thriving world, Planis now faces the impending doom brought about by the tyrannical rule of the mad king, Magnus. Desperate to free the masses from his madness, an army was raised, only to face an unexpected catastrophe. A colossal tree of death emerged from the ground, forcing its victims to consume the flesh of their allies or transform into savage beasts. Witnessing the impending destruction, the goddess Veda descended upon the world and chose a new champion. As one of the Knights of Veda, you are tasked with eliminating the curse that has befallen Planis and restoring normality.

Key Features of ASTRA: Knights of Veda

Explore the World of Planis Embark on a thrilling journey through the dark medieval fantasy world of Planis. Prepare to face deadly challenges lurking in every corner, including hordes of undead and ferocious beasts in the Nightmare, as well as formidable bosses in their Sealed Prisons. Stand alone and fight these monstrosities, gaining rewards that will make your Knights of Veda stronger.

Tactical and Stylish Combat As the Master of the Book, your role is to strategically employ the unique skills and weapons of the Knights of Veda to overcome tough bosses and monsters. With each knight possessing their own set of abilities, it is crucial to utilize them wisely. Whether journeying with up to four fellow knights in your party or engaging in co-op mode, teamwork and skillful combat are essential.

A Fresh Take on Beat ‘Em Up Games! Experience fluid 2D combat in ASTRA: Knights of Veda, enhanced by powerful skills and dodge rolling mechanics. Engage in satisfying battles where a well-timed skill can turn the tide in your favor, while a single mistake could spell doom for life on Planis.

Competitive Arena Test your skills and claim your honor in intense real-time PvP arenas. Engage in solo battles or rally your fellow knights for team-based combat. Prove your worth on the battlefield and rise through the ranks based on your performance.

Aiming to release in late 2023, ASTRA: Knights of Veda will be available for PC via Steam and client download, as well as iOS and Android devices. Be sure to watch the exciting new trailer below and get a glimpse of the thrilling gameplay that awaits!

First Global Beta Test Trailer

English

Japanese

Korean

Traditional Chinese