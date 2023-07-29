Ubisoft Reveals Duration of Assassin’s Creed Mirage: A Game for All Players

Ubisoft has recently announced the average length of the upcoming game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is set to be around 20-24 hours. However, for players who aim to complete the game 100%, the duration extends to about 30 hours.

Lead Producer Fabian Salamon Shares Exciting News

Fabian Salamon, the Lead Producer of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, revealed this exciting new feature during an interview. According to Salamon, testers at Ubisoft took an average of 20 to 24 hours to reach the end credits of Mirage. But for those who decided to fully immerse themselves in the game, completing it 100%, the gameplay time extended to approximately 30 hours.

A Quick Path vs. a Complete Journey

For those players who prefer to rush through the game and complete it as quickly as possible, it is estimated that it will take about 20 hours to experience Bashim’s exhilarating adventure in the Middle East.

A Departure from Lengthy Installments

It’s worth noting that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be a much shorter game compared to recent chapters in the series like Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla. These titles were known for their extensive playtime, often exceeding 100 hours for players aiming for total completion.

Additional Game Details

While the game’s duration has been determined, recent developments also suggest a potential plot twist, as hinted by the ESRB. It’s interesting to note that Ubisoft has confirmed no DLCs as of now.