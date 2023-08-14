Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Bordeaux Announce Release Date Change for Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Bordeaux have moved up Assassin’s Creed Mirage from its previously planned October 12 release date by one week to October 5, the companies announced. It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Luna.
Additionally, the companies announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gone gold, meaning that development is complete and the game is ready for mass production.
About Assassin’s Creed Mirage
In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice.
Join an ancient organization and come to understand a new creed—one that will change Basim’s fate in ways he never could have imagined.
Key Features
- A Powerful Coming-of-Age Story – Discover a narrative-driven action–adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin with a conflicted destiny. Meet an inspiring cast of characters who will shape Basim’s destiny and may be more than what they seem…
- The Ultimate Assassin – Become the most versatile Assassin in franchise history. Parkour seamlessly through the city and leverage the largest assortment of tools to date. Get contracts at the Assassin’s bureaus, collect vital clues, and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.
- An Immersive, Reactive City – Explore a dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move. Uncover the secrets of four unique districts, from the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City. Discover surprising world events and interact with historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of Baghdad.
- A Tribute to an Original – Experience a modern take on the features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years. Journey to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed in this heartfelt homage to the game that started it all.