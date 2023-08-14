Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Bordeaux Announce Release Date Change for Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Bordeaux have moved up Assassin’s Creed Mirage from its previously planned October 12 release date by one week to October 5, the companies announced. It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Luna.

Additionally, the companies announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gone gold, meaning that development is complete and the game is ready for mass production.

About Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice.

Join an ancient organization and come to understand a new creed—one that will change Basim’s fate in ways he never could have imagined.

Key Features