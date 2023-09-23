Introductory Video of Assassin’s Creed Mirage Leaked Online

A Reddit user recently uploaded a video introducing the upcoming game Assassin’s Creed Mirage, claiming to have obtained an early copy of the game.

Features and Details

According to information provided by the user, Insider Gaming reports that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will support advanced technologies such as Nvidia DLSS, Intel XeSS, and AMD FSR 2 from its launch day. However, it is worth mentioning that the controversial Denuvo anti-cheat software will also be included in the game.

Gameplay Video Available on Gofile

The introductory gameplay video of Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be found on Gofile, provided that Ubisoft has not removed it. In the video, players can witness the protagonist Basim ibn Ishaq engaging in a new mission set in Baghdad.

Release Date and Availability

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 5 and will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It’s important to note that the PC version will not be purchasable on Steam; instead, it will be exclusive to the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store.

New Trailer and Release Date for Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

In addition to the leaked information about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has recently released a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, along with an announcement of the game’s release date.