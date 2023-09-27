Welcome to Assassin’s Creed Mirage!
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is due out in just over a week, and as it gets closer more information is beginning to drip out, including the full trophy list for the game.
You’ll have to collect all 51 trophies to get the platinum in Mirage. The majority of them are bronze trophies, followed by silver. There’s also one gold trophy and, of course, a single platinum.
Check out the full list of trophies for yourself:
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trophy List
Source – [PowerPyx]
No Result
View All Result
Top Buzz Trends is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with TopBuzz or any of its partners in any capacity. Top Buzz Trends is an independent news website for Entertainment, Movies, TV Shows, Netflix, Games, and Gadgets, Software, Computers, Smartphones, and more. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images, and videos, are all copyrighted to their respective owners. TopBuzz is a registered trademark of ByteDance Ltd.
© 2022 Top Buzz Trends - All Rights Reserved.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy
.