Not Just Another Homecoming: Introducing Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the latest installment in the long-standing franchise, is being hailed as a return to the franchise’s roots. To celebrate 15 years of Assassin’s Creed, Mirage focuses on the core elements of the series: infiltration, assassination, and parkour. With a smaller scale, a more linear adventure, and the removal of RPG mechanics, Mirage was initially perceived as a simple and straightforward experience. However, the game has surprised fans in recent months with unexpected additions and features.

Assassin Focus: A Standout Feature

During the last Ubisoft Forward event, a gameplay presentation unveiled an interesting new ability called the Assassin Focus. Although some were skeptical about its inclusion, the Assassin Focus has become a standout feature that sets Mirage apart from its predecessors. Additionally, the map of Mirage has exceeded expectations, as it expands beyond just the city of Baghdad. Players will have the opportunity to explore various locations, including Dur-Kurigalzu and Alamut, as well as the surrounding valleys. This unexpected open-world aspect was showcased in the latest Dev Diary released by Ubisoft Bordeaux.

Engaging with Fans: Dev Diaries and Meticulous Reconstruction

Ubisoft’s communication strategy for Mirage has been noteworthy, with more extensive engagement than previous Assassin’s Creed games. Through Dev Diaries, developers take the time to showcase and explain different parts of the game, providing fans with great insight and enjoyment. One standout aspect of Mirage is the meticulous reconstruction of Baghdad. This task proved to be quite challenging, as there are few remaining remnants of 9th-century Baghdad. However, the creative teams collaborated with historians and utilized various sources to ensure a lavish and accurate depiction of the city.

Embracing the Arab World and Religious Themes

Mirage also pays tribute to the Arab world in a way that is rarely seen in video games. The game showcases a colorful and vibrant Baghdad, embracing the capital’s historical significance during the Islamic Golden Age. The diverse districts of Baghdad and the NPCs representing different languages and clothing further enhance the immersive experience. Additionally, Mirage delves into religious themes, a subject that has been somewhat avoided in previous Assassin’s Creed games. By incorporating small details like the call to prayer (adhan), Mirage aims to provide an authentic and detailed representation of the era. This demonstrates Ubisoft’s commitment to authenticity and inclusivity.

Building on the Franchise’s Legacy

Furthermore, Mirage draws inspiration from previous Assassin’s Creed games, incorporating elements and mechanics from its predecessors. The game shares several connections with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, such as the character Basim and the focus on the Order of the Ancients. Additionally, Mirage pays homage to past games with familiar gameplay mechanics and collectibles.

A Unique and Substantial Addition

In conclusion, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not simply a rehash of previous games but a unique and substantial addition to the franchise. Despite its smaller scale, Mirage offers a rich and immersive experience that honors the series’ legacy. Fans can look forward to experiencing Mirage on October 5th, when it will be available on various platforms including PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One.