Artax Games announces Bluey: the video game
Artax Games announces Bluey: the video game for all current systems. The accompanying trailer offers moving footage of the kidfriendly adventure.
Variation in terms of content is very important here. On the one hand, there should be an episodic story, but on the other hand, there are also various minigames on board.
Bluey: the video game will be released on November 17.
