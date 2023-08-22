Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Performance Details

Developer FromSoftware has revealed how Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon measures up in terms of performance, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the upcoming mech combat sequel supporting ‘up to’ 4K/60 FPS.

Last-Generation Console Performance

Those of you who are getting the game for last-generation consoles won’t be left out in the cold, as FromSoftware has also revealed how it will perform on the PS4 and Xbox One family. The PS4 Pro and Xbox One X run at 1800p/30 FPS and 2160p/30 FPS, respectively, while the PS4 edition clocks in at 1080p/30 FPS and the Xbox One runs at 900p/30 FPS.

About Armored Core VI

Armored Core VI sees players hopping into the metallic boots of an augmented mercenary, who has access to a massive customizable mech. FromSoftware previously confirmed in a post on the PS Blog that players can expect the “smooth, responsive controls they’ve come to expect in FromSoftware’s games, but in a different context.”

Narrative and Setting

In terms of narrative, Armored Core VI takes place on the planet Rubicon, which is home to a powerful energy source known as the Coral. This material is highly volatile and has resulted in a huge disaster that has reduced nearly all of the planet to ash. Despite this, mega corporations still wage war over this valuable resource.

Release Date

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is due out on August 25, 2023, for PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.