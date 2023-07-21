Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – Story Trailer

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have released the official story trailer for the mecha action game, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

The trailer description reads: “The realities of turning a profit on Rubicon 3 are fraught with peril, especially when Handler Walter is involved. Watch as Walter’s Hounds execute their mission with ruthless tenacity and get a glimpse of the events that will lead up to the beginning of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. So, pilot C4-621, are you ready to get to work on Rubicon?”

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is due out for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 25.

Watch the footage below.

English

Japanese