Welcome Back to the Armored Core Franchise!

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the latest installment in the popular mech combat franchise, made its much-awaited return after a decade on August 25. The game, developed by the studio behind Elden Ring, has been well-received by fans and critics alike. On launch day, it had over 155,000 simultaneous players on Steam, making it the 5th biggest launch on the platform this year, an impressive feat for a franchise that was originally designed for a niche audience.

The game’s ultra-dynamic gameplay features intense mech combat and thousands of customization options, making it a treat for fans of the genre. The game’s solid storyline, strong strategic dimension, and well-paced action only add to the excitement.

Despite the game’s many strengths, some critics have noted that the second half of the game lacks memorable bosses and additional content outside of the mission sequence. However, this minor flaw does not detract from the overall impressive package that Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon delivers to its players.

From Software in the Moonlight

Software’s games, such as Armored Core, Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, and King’s Field, may have distinct differences, but they share common elements that make them stand out. One of the most notable similarities is the demanding nature of the gameplay, which requires precise execution due to the lack of room for error. Another shared feature is the presence of weapons that are integral to the gameplay, as each game has weapons that are unique in design, yet still share certain characteristics. One such weapon is the Moonlight Sword, which has become an iconic piece of From Software’s franchises and has appeared in almost all of the studio’s games with some modifications in usage.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are a veteran player of From Software’s games and played King’s Field in 1994, you might have come across the Moonlight Sword. This sword has since become a staple of From Software’s games, serving as a form of continuity and an Easter egg for observant fans. The Great Sword of Moonlight is present in Demon’s Souls, the Holy Moonlight Sword in Bloodborne, and in the various installments of the Dark Souls saga, it appears in the form of a Greatsword. Sadly, you cannot use this sword in Sekiro because the player cannot change weapons, but some fans speculate that the giant green sword held by one of the bosses is the Moonlight Sword.

Naturally, many fans have wondered if the sword would make an appearance in a new form in Armored Core 6. The answer is a resounding yes, as the weapon now appears and has been renamed as IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT. The Moonlight weapon allows for close-quarters melee attacks and devastating oblique energy tears, making it a formidable weapon in the game. So, if you are a fan of From Software’s games and love the Moonlight Sword, you can revel in the fact that the iconic Moonlight weapon has made an appearance in Armored Core 6.