





Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon Gameplay Revealed

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon Gameplay Revealed

Earlier on Tuesday, FromSoftware released a video going over the gameplay in Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon. Multiple hands-on previews have also gone live, providing additional information about the upcoming title.

The gameplay we saw on Tuesday was incredibly action-packed. We witnessed different missions, boss fights, and battles against enormous mechs that tower over your own AC.

According to previews from YouTubers like DreamcastGuy and Fextralife, it will take around 50-60 hours to complete the game. This duration does not include the additional time spent upgrading and customizing your mech in the garage to fit your playstyle perfectly.

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon boasts a longer campaign than any other game in the series. While previous entries may also provide ample gameplay hours, focusing solely on the campaign will not surpass the 50-60 hour mark.

Sources: Fextralife via GamesRadar, DreamcastGuy



