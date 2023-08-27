





Armored Core 6 and Elden Ring: How are they different?

Armored Core 6: Fast and Vertical Action

Unlike Elden Ring, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is not an open or semi-open world game. It is structured as a series of individual missions, each lasting between 5 and 30 minutes. The focus here is on fast and vertical action, with the ability to fly briefly in the air, dodge instantly, and dash forward at high speed. The game incorporates an automatic locking system and allows you to target multiple enemies simultaneously. However, there are also intense 1v1 fights that require precision.

Armored Core 6 and Elden Ring: How are they similar?

While Armored Core 6 may not offer a massive open world like Elden Ring, it shares the same level of demanding combat and rewarding gameplay. Instead of stamina, energy regulates the mobility and melee attacks of your mech. Paying attention to overheating and reloading time is crucial, similar to managing resources in Elden Ring. Both games require careful preparation before facing powerful enemies. In Armored Core 6, players have the flexibility to change their mech’s “class” by equipping different parts, allowing for varying strategies and experimentation without the need for XP points.

If I liked Elden Ring, is Armored Core 6 for me?

Yes! Although Armored Core 6 differs in structure, universe, and gameplay from Elden Ring, it upholds the same level of requirement and quality we expect from FromSoftware. It may take time to learn and fully understand the mechanics, but with practice, you will find it rewarding. Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon has been available since August 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.



