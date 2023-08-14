System Requirements for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core fans can prepare for the highly anticipated release of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon on August 25, 2023. To ensure a smooth gaming experience, FromSoftware has revealed the system requirements for the PC version.

Minimum Requirements

64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K | Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 7 1800X | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB | AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB

DirectX: version 12

Memory: 60 GB free space

Sound card: Windows compatible sound device

Recommended Requirements

64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 10 or 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 | Intel Core i5-10400 | AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 12GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6 GB | AMD Radeon RX 590 8 GB | Intel Arc A750 8 GB

DirectX: version 12

Memory: 60 GB free space

Sound card: Windows compatible sound device

Moreover, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon features a challenging trophy system with 30 trophies. Obtaining the platinum trophy will prove to be highly difficult, as some trophies require completing levels without any checkpoints.