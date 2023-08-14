System Requirements for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
Armored Core fans can prepare for the highly anticipated release of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon on August 25, 2023. To ensure a smooth gaming experience, FromSoftware has revealed the system requirements for the PC version.
Minimum Requirements
- 64-bit processor and operating system
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790K | Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 7 1800X | AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 4 GB | AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB
- DirectX: version 12
- Memory: 60 GB free space
- Sound card: Windows compatible sound device
Recommended Requirements
- 64-bit processor and operating system
- Operating system: Windows 10 or 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-7700 | Intel Core i5-10400 | AMD Ryzen 7 2700X | AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6 GB | AMD Radeon RX 590 8 GB | Intel Arc A750 8 GB
- DirectX: version 12
- Memory: 60 GB free space
- Sound card: Windows compatible sound device
Moreover, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon features a challenging trophy system with 30 trophies. Obtaining the platinum trophy will prove to be highly difficult, as some trophies require completing levels without any checkpoints.