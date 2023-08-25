Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – A Live-Action Trailer featuring Karl Urban

The highly anticipated launch of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is just around the corner, and a new live-action trailer featuring Karl Urban has been released to ramp up the excitement. Known for his role in The Boys, Urban showcases his talent in this promotional video aimed at generating hype for the game’s release.

An Invitation from Karl Urban

In this captivating trailer, we see the iconic Karl Urban, famous for his portrayal of William “Billy” Butcher in The Boys, welcoming all aspiring pilots (seemingly mercenaries) who wish to venture into the world of huge robots on the planet Rubicon 3. Urban lists everything one needs to know in order to become a skilled pilot.

A Glimpse into the Action

As Karl Urban addresses the viewer and explores a vast base filled with robots, scenes from Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon play in the background, showcasing the game’s exhilarating action and intense battles. The trailer leaves us in awe as the robots charge into combat, highlighting the importance of precise timing for mission success.

Don’t Miss Out!

Be sure to mark your calendars, as Fires of Rubicon will be available for purchase tomorrow, August 25, 2023, on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For a more in-depth review of FromSoftware’s latest game, check out our comprehensive analysis.