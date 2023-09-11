Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon 1.02 Update

The latest update for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, called the 1.02 update, is now available on all platforms. To implement this update, the developers have scheduled several hours of maintenance, during which time the game servers will be inactive in order to carry out necessary operations.

Single Player Experience Unaffected

According to a post on X, the server outages caused by the maintenance will not impact the single player experience. Players can continue to enjoy the game’s campaign mode without any issues. In the same post, the patch contents are briefly mentioned, with an emphasis on changes to gameplay mechanics and game balance.

Changes in Difficulty

While there are currently no official release notes providing detailed explanations of the changes in the 1.02 update, some players have noticed significant differences. Many players have shared their observations of the game feeling less difficult overall, with bosses being less aggressive compared to previous versions. This adjustment may be a response to feedback received shortly after the game’s launch, when criticism about its excessive complexity started to surface.

Reactions from Players

If this intervention by From Software is confirmed, it may not sit well with the most hardcore players who enjoy the studio’s challenging gameplay experiences. However, for players who appreciate the story and setting of Armored Core, these changes might serve as an incentive to purchase or continue playing the game.

