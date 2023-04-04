A new update has been released for Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.94. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.94 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.

So far, Studio Wildcard has not released the official patch notes yet, though the studio did mention in its latest Community Crunch that Eggcellent Adventures will start on April 3 and be available on Nintendo Switch for the first time.

For now, here’s the latest round of fixes to the PC version back on March 31 that wasn’t released on consoles:

Current ARK Official PS4 Server Network Servers Version: v713.5

Current ARK Official Client Version: v713.7

v713.5 – 03/07/2023 – Minor version for servers

Fixed an exploit

Fixed a crash

v713.4 (713.7 client) – 03/06/2023 – Major version for servers and clients

The Survival of The Fittest launch for PlayStation 4

Fixed multiple clients crashes

She Who Waits for Explorer Note Voiceovers

Fixed poop not going into player hot bars when handcuffed

Fixes for characters getting stuck when transitioning between different controlled characters using the noggin

Increase tribe message replication length limit from 200 to 300

Spectators in admin mode can now see all local chat

Fix for inconsistent radial wheel selections

Fix for player names not showing appropriate team color

Added cheats:

c – all this does is make it so you don’t have to type out “cheat” completely

p [index] – This picks and executes a cheat from the PreloadedCheats list

h [index] – This picks and executes a cheat from your cheat history (most recent 50 cheats)

Source: Ark Survival Evolved