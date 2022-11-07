A new update has been released for Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.85. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.85 is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
Current ARK Official PS4 Server Network Servers Version: v708.6
Current ARK Official Client Version: v708.6
v708.6 – 11/06/2022 – Major version for servers
- Added the Carcharodontosaurus to the game!
- Fixed multiple exploits
- Added icons to Fjordhawk death bag retrieval cooldown
