Arc System Works Announces Double Dragon Collection
Arc System Works Announces Double Dragon Collection
Arc System Works has released an overview trailer for Double Dragon Collection, its recently announced six-game collection due out for Switch on November 9 worldwide.
Double Dragon Collection will include the following titles:
- Super Double Dragon
- Double Dragon Advance
- Double Dragon
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones
- Double Dragon IV
Watch the game overview trailer below.
Game Overview Trailer
English
Japanese
Korean
No Result
View All Result
Top Buzz Trends is not endorsed, moderated, owned by, or affiliated with TopBuzz or any of its partners in any capacity. Top Buzz Trends is an independent news website for Entertainment, Movies, TV Shows, Netflix, Games, and Gadgets, Software, Computers, Smartphones, and more. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images, and videos, are all copyrighted to their respective owners. TopBuzz is a registered trademark of ByteDance Ltd.
© 2022 Top Buzz Trends - All Rights Reserved.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy
.