Arc System Works Announces Double Dragon Collection

Arc System Works has released an overview trailer for Double Dragon Collection, its recently announced six-game collection due out for Switch on November 9 worldwide.

Double Dragon Collection will include the following titles:

Super Double Dragon

Double Dragon Advance

Double Dragon

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones

Double Dragon IV

Watch the game overview trailer below.

Game Overview Trailer

English

Japanese

Korean